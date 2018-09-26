Orange County deputy crashes into car while headed to call

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Orange County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash late Tuesday while responding to a call, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck was reported at 11:30 p.m. on John Young Parkway at Presidents Drive.

The FHP said Deputy Robert Gautam, of Orlando, was driving his marked patrol cruiser, with lights and sirens activated, north on JYP and entered an intersection, although he had the red light.

A 2015 Buick driven by a 47-year-old Kissimmee man was headed west on Presidents Drive and entered the intersection because he had the green light, troopers said.

The front of the deputy's car struck the left side of the Buick, the FHP said.

The drivers and a 27-year-old Orlando man who was a passenger in the deputy's cruiser were taken to Hunter's Creek ER with minor injuries.

Troopers said the deputy was headed to a scene to serve as backup to an Orlando Police Department call.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.