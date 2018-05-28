Orange County sheriff's deputy injured in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was taken to a hospital after crashing his patrol car early Monday morning in Orlando, authorities said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lake Underhill and Semoran Boulevard.

Officials said the deputy was responding to a call when he collided with a car, damaging his patrol car.

Orlando police said the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash was not hurt, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

