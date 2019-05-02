Orlando hopes rideshare hubs quickly move riders

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the city of Orlando debuted two rideshare hubs Thursday with the goal of improving traffic and safety.

Starting Friday, the hubs will be available on Friday and Saturday nights for anyone using Uber or Lyft in downtown Orlando.

The transportation concept is designed to help efficiently move people out of downtown during late night hours on the weekend, according to the city.

Anyone using a rideshare on Friday or Saturday nights from midnight to 3 a.m. will be directed to one of the hubs for pickup.

The hubs are located near Heritage Square on Magnolia Avenue and on Gertrude's Avenue near Jefferson and Washington streets.

Officials said enhanced lighting and security will be at each location, as well as public restrooms and mobile food vending.

According to the city, the hubs will be part of a first of its kind pilot program that will be tested in Orlando.

After six months, city leaders will evaluate the program's effectiveness and decide if it will continue.



