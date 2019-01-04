Orlando man charged in fatal New Jersey crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a Florida man in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian.

Alvin Mootoo, 46, of Orlando, is charged with death by auto and other offenses.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office said Mootoo was driving a Buick Encore in Paterson on Wednesday night when he hit a 2008 Honda Accord, causing Mootoo's car to strike a parked 1999 Honda Accord.

Jorge Alberto Pena Mesa, 31, of Newark, who was having a conversation with someone in the parked car, was struck and killed, officials said.

Mootoo made an initial court appearance Thursday. It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The state has filed a motion to detain Mootoo that will be heard at a later date.

