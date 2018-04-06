Orlando man killed after pickup strikes tree, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 45-year-old Orlando man was killed early Friday after his pickup truck struck a pole in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at Florida Hospital East after the single-vehicle wreck, which happened around 5:35 a.m. at Alafaya Trail and Lake Underhill Road, troopers said.

The FHP said the man was driving north on Alafaya when the pickup crossed the southbound lanes, left the road and struck the pole.

Troopers said the victim was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

