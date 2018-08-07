Orlando man killed in crash at Disney after running red light, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old was killed early Tuesday in a crash on Disney property, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Mark Lai, of Orlando, died in the crash, which was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Bonnet Creek Parkway at Overpass Road.

According to the FHP, Lai was driving a 2002 Dodge Neon east on Overpass Road and ran a red light.

The front of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 28-year-old Clermont man, struck the left side of the Neon, troopers said.

Lai was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP. The pickup driver was not injured.

