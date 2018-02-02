Ormond Beach man run over by 3 cars, killed on I-10, FHP says

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 63-year-old Ormond Beach man was run over by three vehicles and killed late Thursday on Interstate 10 in Duval County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Mehdi Firouzadj died in the crash, which was reported at 11:05 p.m. on I-10, west of U.S. 301.

The FHP said Firouzadj was driving a 2014 Ford Escape east on I-10 when he struck a tow truck that was parked in the median with its emergency lights on while assisting a disabled vehicle.

Firouzadj was ejected in the crash and was struck by three other cars and was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Troopers said it's not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

I-10 was closed for several hours but reopened around 6 a.m. Friday.

No other details have been released.

