Osceola deputies crack down on crosswalk violators

Operation Best Foot Forward cracks down on drivers at crosswalks.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement in Osceola County is keeping a closer eye on crosswalks.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday teamed up with the Kissimmee Police Department and St. Cloud Police Department to launch Operation Best Foot Forward.

The crackdown targets drivers who fail to yield to people in marked crosswalks.

Violators will be cited $166 and receive three points on their driver's license.

Operation Best Foot Forward will focus on four different crosswalks.

Orange County has run a similar operating since 2012.

