Overnight closures to affect I-4, I-95 in Seminole, Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Traffic officials have issued an alert for drivers who travel on I-4 in Seminole County and I-95 in Volusia County.

Monday through Thursday from about 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the County Road 46A exit ramp from I-4 west will be closed for guardrail installation. Traffic will be directed to stay on I-4 west to Lake Mary Boulevard, where drivers can access I-4 east to the C.R. 46A exit.

Ramp closures on I-95 at the U.S. 1 interchange (Exit 273) in northern Volusia County also are scheduled early next week and, will affect the I-95 north off-ramp to U.S. 1 and the I-95 south on-ramp from U.S. 1. Each ramp will be closed one night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow workers to install bases for new interchange lighting. Traffic will be detoured using Old Dixie Highway (Exit 278).

Electronic message boards will alert motorists to closures and detours.

Construction schedules may change because of weather or other circumstances.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.