Overturned car closes I-4 ramp at Fairbanks Avenue

ORLANDO, Fla. - A car overturned and landed on its roof on Interstate 4, forcing officials to close the eastbound ramp to Fairbanks Avenue near Winter Park.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday on I-4 east.

Details about the crash, including the driver's condition, are not known.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said the ramp will likely be closed for most of the morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

