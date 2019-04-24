Overturned semi closes I-4 east in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer has forced officials to close Interstate 4 in Maitland.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on I-4 east at Maitland Boulevard. I-4 east is closed in the area, but the on-ramp to the interstate remain open.

The semi was hauling what appeared to be lumber, which is strewn across the interstate.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Trooper Steve said there will be major delays because of the closure.

