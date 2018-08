A dump truck crashes on I-75 in Sumter County.

BUSHNELL, Fla. - A dump truck overturned Monday on Interstate 75 in Sumter County, leaving part of the truck dangling off an overpass.

The crash was reported at 1 p.m. on I-75 north at mile marker 307 in Bushnell.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.

The truck spilled its load of compost material.

The outside lane of I-75 is closed in the area, officials said.

