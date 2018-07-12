Pedestrian bridge installation will close major Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. - Installation of a new pedestrian bridge in Orlando will close a major roadway over the weekend.

A stretch of West Colonial Drive from Orange Avenue to Garland Street will be shut down from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The closure will allow crews to move the bridge into place and continue construction.

The bridge is the latest project by the city of Orlando as part of the Bicycle Beltway, which will connect trailways circling the city.

The bridge will be 24 feet high and 230 feet across.

The project is projected to cost $9.2 million.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.