79-year-old man struck, killed in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Altamonte Springs, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at the entrance of the Sun Ridge condos at Sun Ridge Place and Jamestown Boulevard.

Altamonte Springs police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who knew the victim, remained at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing, police said.

