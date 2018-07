OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old Kissimmee man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking along a road in Osceola County on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jorge Santos was walking along Orange Blossom Trail near Hilda Street around 11:53 p.m. when a Toyota Camry struck him.

Santos was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital where he later died.

FHP is investigating the crash.



