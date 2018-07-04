Pedestrian hit, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 1 a.m. on East Colonial Drive at Cricket Club Circle.

Witnesses told News 6 that a black Mustang struck the victim, and the driver stayed at the scene. The FHP has not released details about the crash.

Troopers blocked the entrance of the River Beach Cricket Club Apartments for hours as they investigated the crash. Many residents were forced to park across the street and walk to their homes.









