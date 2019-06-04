Pedestrian struck, killed by Orange County deputy's cruiser

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department said a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving an Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Police said around 9 p.m. Monday officers responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 50 and Blackwood Avenue.

The victim's name has not been released.

The name of the deputy involved in the incident has also not been released, according to police.

The crash will be investigated by the Ocoee Police Department.

No other details have been released.

