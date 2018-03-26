Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Flagler County, FHP says

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-95 in Flagler County, troopers say.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported on I-95 north at mile marker 282, between Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100. I-95 north was closed in the area but later reopened.

Troopers said they're looking for a tan 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler that was last seen heading north on I-95. The FHP said the vehicle has extensive front-end damage and is missing a front fender.

The driver was described by troopers only as a white man.

It's not known why they victim was walking on or along the interstate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Update: Should a range of 2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler/Rubicon type 4x4. https://t.co/BbCdNwboCN — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) March 26, 2018

