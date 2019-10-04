Pedestrian killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 48-year-old man was killed when a Ford Escape hit him as he was crossing the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he entered the direct path of the Ford Escape, the report said.

Troopers said the impact of the crash threw the man into the center median. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Authorities said the man was wearing dark clothing and the area was not well lit.

The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Robert Czajko, was not injured.

