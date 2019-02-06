Orlando woman, 23, hit, killed while crossing SR 436 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Orlando woman was killed Tuesday night while crossing State Road 436 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Nashay Gibbs died in the crash, which happened around 8:20 p.m. on S.R. 436 at Post Lake Place near Forest City.

Troopers said Gibbs was crossing the road just north of the intersection and wasn't in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2004 Ford SUV driven by a 30-year-old Altamonte Springs man.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver, who does not face charges in the crash, was not injured, according to troopers.

