Pregnant woman struck by car in Pine Hills, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old pregnant Orlando woman was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Pine Hills, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. in front of the Oak Shadows condominiums near North Powers Drive and Silver Star Road.

The FHP said a 65-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2010 Nissan when he struck Shakiera Devose, who was not in a crosswalk.

Devose was revived and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, troopers said. Her unborn child did not survive, the FHP said.

The FHP initially told News 6 that Devose had died.

Troopers said the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured and remained at the scene. Alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

North Powers Drive reopened around 8:30 a.m.

No other details have been released.

BREAKING: person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on N Powers Drive & Silver Star RD. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7WiLzj5htj — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 28, 2018

