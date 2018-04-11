66-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Brevard, FHP says

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 66-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a van Wednesday morning in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. near Milwaukee Avenue and La Veta Drive, just west of Minton Road in Melbourne.

The West Melbourne man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Wuesthoff Hospital, and was later pronounced dead, the FHP said.

Troopers said the man was riding west on Milwaukee Avenue and turned into the direct path of a Toyota van driven by a 31-year-old Melbourne woman.

The van struck the bike, ejecting the rider, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

