Pedestrian struck, killed in Brevard hit-and-run

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was struck and killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 11 p.m. on State Road 50 near Interstate 95.

Troopers said Michael Roman Catalano, 26, of Titusville, was driving a 2016 Kia Optima east on S.R. 50 when he hit the man, who was walking in the eastbound lane by a grass median.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, struck the windshield of the Kia and was thrown into the median, the FHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Catalano, who was not injured, left the scene but later contacted authorities, troopers said.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP.

