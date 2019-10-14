Pedestrian struck, killed in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. on NW Gainesville Road near NW 37th Street.

According to the FHP, a 20-year-old Ocala man was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima north when he struck the pedestrian, who was in or near the northbound travel lane.

The name and age of the pedestrian have not been released.

The FHP said anyone with information about the crash is asked to call authorities.

