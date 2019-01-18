Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County

A pedestrian is struck and killed in Orange County.

HOLDEN HEIGHTS, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at 39th Street near Holden Heights.

The FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers said it does not appear the pedestrian was in a crosswalk.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Pedestrian hit & killed at the intersection of 39th St. & S. Orange Blossom Trail @news6wkmg @TrooperSteve_ pic.twitter.com/I8j66z3DKf — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 18, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.