Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed Monday night while crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Alafaya Trail at Colonial Drive.

The FHP said the woman walked into the direct path of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Alcohol was not a factor for the driver, who was wearing her seat belt and was not injured, according to an FHP report.

It's not known if the victim was under the influence of alcohol, the FHP report said.

The crash marks the 12th fatality in Central Florida since Friday, accoridng to authorities.

