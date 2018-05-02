Pedestrian struck, killed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash happened on South Semoran Boulevard at Lake Margaret Drive near the Harbor Beach Apartments.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Lanes of Semoran Boulevard were closed in the area but later reopened.

