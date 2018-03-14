Pedestrian struck, killed in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A 56-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a street Tuesday night in South Daytona, police said.

South Daytona police said Kenneth J. Wiseman, of South Daytona, died in the crash.

According to police, a 64-year-old man driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado struck Wiseman, who was not in a crosswalk, on South Ridgewood Avenue at Big Tree Road.

Police said it does not appear that alcohol or speed played a role in the crash.

No other details have been released.

