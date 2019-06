Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BITHLO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. on Colonial Drive near Story Partin Road near Bithlo.

The FHP said a male pedestrian was hit and taken to Florida Hospital East, where he was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

No other details have been released.

