Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Friday in Orlando, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Kirkman Road near Vineland Road near Orlando's tourist district.

Orlando police said a 46-year-old man was trying to cross Kirkman Road, but wasn't in a crosswalk, and may have darted in front of a car when he was struck.

The man was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured.

Kirkman Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.