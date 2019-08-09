Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Friday in Orlando, police said.
The fatal crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Kirkman Road near Vineland Road near Orlando's tourist district.
Orlando police said a 46-year-old man was trying to cross Kirkman Road, but wasn't in a crosswalk, and may have darted in front of a car when he was struck.
The man was later pronounced dead.
The driver, who remained at the scene, was not injured.
#breaking: OPD confirms pedestrian died at a local hospital @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ReNA8oqhN0 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 9, 2019
Kirkman Road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.
