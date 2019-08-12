Ormond Beach woman, 26, killed in crash on I-4 in Volusia

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Ormond Beach woman was killed in a crash on I-4 Sunday in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Tiler Theisen died in the wreck, which was reported at 8:45 p.m. on I-4 east near mile marker 109.

The FHP said Theisen was driving a 2013 Ford four-door car when she made an abrupt lane change and sideswiped a 2010 Volkswagen driven by a 41-year-old Casselberry man.

Theisen's Ford then continued off the road and struck a concrete pillar, the FHP said.

Theisen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.