ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was injured Wednesday after being struck by road debris that crashed through a car windshield on Florida's Turnpike, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The freak accident happened near mile marker 251 on the turnpike.

The victim was not transported following the incident, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.