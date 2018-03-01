Pickup hits, kills pedestrian in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday morning in Volusia County, deputies said.

The fatal crash was reported at Howland and Elkcam boulevards in Deltona.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white Dodge pickup was driving north on Howland Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. when a man stepped in front of the truck in a non-crosswalk area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. His name has not been released.

The pickup driver stayed at the scene and called authorities, deputies said.

No other details have been released.



We're investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area of Elkcam and Howland in Deltona. More details to come. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 1, 2018

