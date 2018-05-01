Pickup truck driver dies in crash with big rig in Clermont, FHP says

CLERMONT, Fla., - A pickup driver was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a big rig in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 27 at County Road 561.

The victim was taken to South Lake Hospital and later was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

U.S. 27 is blocked in the area. Southbound drivers can use Wilson Lake Parkway as an alternate route. Northbound drivers can use Apshawa Road.

Details about the crash have not been released.

