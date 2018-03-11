Police: 1 dead after driver hits SUV, 2 pedestrians in parking lot, flees

LEESBURG, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit an SUV and two pedestrians in a parking lot before fleeing, leaving one of the pedestrians to die, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said they were called to 10401 U.S. Highway 441 Saturday just before 1 a.m. after someone reported that pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Via Entertainment.

When officers arrived, they learned that the driver of a 2018 silver Chevrolet pickup truck had left the scene after hitting Michael Roberts, 27, of Ocala and Matthew Wilkerson, 26, of Citra, according to police.

Wilkerson refused medical treatment after the crash, officers said. Roberts, who was critically injured in the crash, was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died Saturday afternoon, police said.

Investigators said the driver also hit a Center Hill woman's white Chevrolet SUV before fleeing. It was not immediately known whether she was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said the crash is still being investigated and urge anyone with information about to call the department's traffic homicide unit at 352-787-2121.

