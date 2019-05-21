Port Orange officer suffers minor injuries in patrol vehicle crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Port Orange police officer suffered minor injuries when he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck while driving his patrol vehicle Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Scott Callicott, 38, was driving a GMC pickup truck southbound on Swallow Tail Drive around 12:15 a.m. when he entered into the direct path of Officer Bernard Fleming's patrol SUV while turning right onto Dunlawton Avenue.

The front left side of the truck struck the front right side of the Ford SUV, the report said.

Callicott suffered serious injuries and Fleming, 31, suffered minor injuries. Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Troopers said charges are pending against Callicott.

The crash remains under investigation.

