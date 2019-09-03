Reminder: When traffic lights are out, treat it like a four-way stop

Some areas of Central Florida may be without power beginning Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian's outer bands lap the east coast, which means traffic lights will be out as utility crews work to restore power.

With numerous traffic lights inoperable, drivers can help prevent vehicle crashes by following one simple law. Drivers approaching intersections that do not have power are required by law to make a four-way stop before proceeding.

During a four-way stop, the first vehicle to come to a stop has the right of way.

"Remember, first to stop, first to go," News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero said. "We don't need extra crashes."

