Traffic camera shows Road Ranger rescuing man from Orlando pond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Road Ranger jumped into a pond Thursday to help rescue a man who had crashed along State Road 417 in Orange County.

The crash happened on SR 417 south near Narcoossee Road, not far from Lake Nona.

Orlando police said the man's vehicle left the roadway and went into the retention pond.

The Road Ranger saw the vehicle and went into the water to help the driver, police said.

The man's vehicle then submerged, police said.

Fire officials said the driver was able to exit his vehicle before the Road Ranger reached him. They then swam to the shore.

The Orlando Police Department will investigate the crash.

