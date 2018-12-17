Road signs provide clue to SunPass/EPass users

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Daniel, of Belle Isle, asked, “Can I use any lane as a SunPass/EPass user?”

Having a toll transponder in Central Florida is almost a requirement if you want to get around without having to stop at every toll plaza and pay your way.

But with the new high-speed lanes, does this eliminate you using the cash lanes? Do you still have pay cash, or does your transponder work there?

"Here's a simple fix: Look at the top right of the lane sign," Trooper Steve said. "In the top right corner of toll lanes, there is either a SunPass/EPass icon or not. This indicates whether the lane you are entering supports your transponder."

When driving through a toll lane that isn’t high speed, you do not need to stop and pay if you have a transponder, but you are required to slow down like everyone else.

Toll cash lane speed limits vary from 15 mph to 35 mph, so safe driving practices are required.

