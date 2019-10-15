Roads to close in downtown Orlando this weekend for Immerse

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 1,000 artists and musicians will perform in the heart of downtown Orlando this weekend as part of Immerse 2019, forcing the closure of some of the main arteries in the area.

The seventh annual event, hosted by The Creative City Project, begins Friday evening and spans through 11 p.m. Saturday. Four stages and seven interactive zones will be set up on or near Orange Avenue, which will be closed.

Anyone attending the event or planning a trip downtown should leave early, plan their route and parking location, and use public transportation or a ride share whenever possible.

The following streets will be closed from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 5 a.m.

Orange Avenue from Central Boulevard to Anderson Street

Pine Street between Garland Avenue and Court Avenue (local traffic maintains access)

Church Street from Garland Avenue to Court Avenue

Eastbound South Street from Boone Avenue to Orange Avenue

Although parking garages will be open, drivers will need to use alternative exits and entrances due to the closure of Orange Avenue. You can view a map of garages here and pay to reserve a spot here.

55 West Garage – enter from/exit to Pine Street.

Citrus Center Garage – enter from/exit to Jackson Street.

Lincoln Plaza Garage – enter from/exit to westbound South Street.

Plaza Garage – enter from/exit to Court Avenue. Pine Street will be closed between Court. Avenue and Magnolia Avenue on Thursday noon to midnight Friday. During that time, motorists will need to access Court Avenue from Central Boulevard.

Seaside Plaza Jackson Street Parking Garage – enter from/exit to Jackson Street.

Seaside Plaza Parking Garage – enter from/exit to Magnolia Avenue.

SunTrust Garage – enter from/exit to westbound South Street at Boone Avenue.

For more information about Immerse, including the lineup and parking information, click here.

