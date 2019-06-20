Rockledge man, 62, killed in crash on US 1

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A 62-year-old man died Wednesday evening after turning in front of another vehicle on U.S. 1 in Rockledge, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at U.S. 1 and Helmsman Place.

The Rockledge man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup west on Helmsman Place when he tried to turn left onto U.S. 1, the FHP said.

He turned into the path of Lisa Yancey, 46, of Viera, who was driving north on U.S. 1. Yancey's 2012 Honda Pilot struck the left side of the pickup, an FHP report said.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

