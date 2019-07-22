Sanford man ejected, killed in rollover crash on SR 417 ramp

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Sanford man was killed and another man was injured Sunday night in a crash on a State Road 417 exit ramp, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Michael Freeman died and Brandon Robbins, 27, of Orlando, was hurt in the crash, which was reported at 6:40 p.m. on Ronald Reagan Boulevard at S.R. 417.

The FHP said Freeman and Robbins were traveling in a 1999 Subaru when they ran a red light and struck a tow truck driven by a 54-year-old Kissimmee man.

It's not known who was driving the Subaru, which overturned and ejected Freeman, who was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. He was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the FHP. Robbins was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The tow truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol did not play a role in the wreck, the FHP said.

