School bus with students on board involved in Sanford crash

SANFORD, Fla. - A school bus, a camper and a third vehicle were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Sanford, Sky 6 video showed.

Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said three vehicles were involved in a crash at International Parkway and Wayside Drive. No students were injured, and the bus did not sustain damage, officials said.

Sky 6 video showed the camper on its side. Fire rescue officials said an RV was overturned during the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

