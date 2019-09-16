1 person dead after fatal crash on I-75 in Marion County

PHOTO CREDIT: Florida Highway Patrol

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A section of an Interstate 75 was closed after a fatal crash in Marion County Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a concrete truck was driving northbound on Interstate 75 near the State Road 326 exit and suffered a blowout and lost control.

Investigators said the truck traveled off the roadway through a guardrail and overturned.

The truck hit a car driving southbound, according to FHP.

Debris obstructed all the southbound lanes after the crash, according to investigators.

Two other cars hit debris from the crash.

