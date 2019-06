ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A section of State Road 429 was closed Thursday night after a fatal crash in Orange County.

The crash happened in the area of the State Road 438 Ocoee exit.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Three others were taken to a hospital.

Troopers interviewed several witnesses at the scene.

No other details have been released.

S.R. 429 was later reopened.

