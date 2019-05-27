Semi bursts into flames after crashing into disabled vehicle on I-75, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A truck driver is in critical condition after his semitrailer struck a disabled vehicle on Interstate 75, smashed into a guardrail and then struck multiple trees before bursting into flames Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Antwon Gemeyal Allen, 36, was traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 371 around 5 a.m. when his semitrailer hit the back of a four-door 1999 Infiniti that was disabled in the right travel lane, the report said.

Troopers said the impact caused the semitrailer, which was full of corn, to travel onto the right shoulder, where it hit a guardrail and then hit multiple trees before catching fire.

Allen was taken to UF Shands Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said he's in critical condition.

As of 1 p.m., the right northbound lane of I-75 was still closed.

The crash is under investigation.

