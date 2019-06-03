Semi crash causes fuel spill on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Close to 100 gallons of fuel spilled onto Interstate 75 Monday afternoon when a semitruck jackknifed, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The crash was reported at 12:46 p.m. on northbound I-75 near exit 352 for State Road 40. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Authorities said a saddle tank ruptured during the crash, causing 80 to 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto the interstate.

The State Warning Point has been notified. Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

