Several cows struck, killed in Brevard

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized and several cows were killed when four vehicles struck the animals along a busy Brevard County road, officials said.

The crash was reported Tuesday night on U.S. 192 in West Melbourne.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

It's not known how many cows were killed or how they ended up in the road.

