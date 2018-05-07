Several hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Palm Bay, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A four-vehicle crash on West Palm Bay Road near Lipscomb Street sent multiple people to the hospital Monday morning, Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials said.

Two vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash, which was reported at 7:21 a.m., according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue spokesman Battalion Chief Richie Acevedo.

The other two vehicles sustained moderate damage, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The number of patients and their conditions were not immediately available.

