Several hurt in rollover crash on Florida Turnpike near I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people are reportedly hurt following a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the exit to I-4.

At least one vehicle overturned and landed on its roof on the highway.

Firefighters declared the crash a "mass casualty incident" because of the number of people who were hurt, but no details have been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.